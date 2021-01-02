LUTTS, TN — James Robert Johnson, 80, died Thursday, December 31, 2020. Visitation will be held Saturday from 4-8 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Shackelford in Savannah. The funeral will follow at 1 p.m., at the funeral home. Burial will be in Johnson Cemetery. He was the husband of Margaret Ayers Johnson.

