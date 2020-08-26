KILLEN —James Junior “Dooky” Smith, 72, of Killen, AL, passed away August 24, 2020 at NAMC after a tough battle with Covid. Mr. Smith was a retired carpenter. He built and remodeled many churches and homes. He was truly one of a kind. James was a member of Antioch Church of Christ.
James is survived by daughter, Connie Holden (David); grandchildren, Kaylee Atkinson (Jesse) and Kody Ridling (Abby Adams); great-granddaughter, Jayleigh Atkinson. He was preceded in death by wife, Betty Ann Smith; grandchildren, Tyler and Shanna Ridling; parents, James and Ruth Smith; brothers, Roy Smith and Billy Smith; sister, Lynn Smith; brother and sister-in-law, Billy Ray and Cathy Abernathy
There will be a private graveside service for James on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Antioch Cemetery with Brother Ray Tucker officiating.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Nunley, Kenny Abernathy, Gary Smith, Chris Abernathy, Joel Romine, and Jamie Allen.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
