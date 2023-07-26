TUSCUMBIA — James Kenneth Metcalfe, 93, died July 24, 2023. Visitation will be Thursday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. Funeral will follow at 12 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Holy Cross Cemetery. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.

