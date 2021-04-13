NORTH COURTLAND — James L. Johnson, 81, died April 8, 2021. The funeral will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Jackson Memory Funeral Home. Public viewing will be today from 10-6.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.