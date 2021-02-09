FLORENCE — James L. Kirkmon, 74, died February 2, 2021. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Walston Cemetery, Florence. Public viewing will be Wednesday. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence, directing.

