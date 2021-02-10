FLORENCE — Sunrise: August 27, 1946 — Sunset: February 7, 2021 — James L. Kirkmon was born in Florence, Alabama on August 27, 1946 to the union of Ida Lee and Hugh Kirkmon. He was affectionately known to family and friends as Peter.
Peter spent his formative years in Oakland, Alabama where he began his education at West End School. The Kirkmon family moved to Detroit, Michigan in 1962 where he completed his education at Northern High School. After graduating, Peter enlisted in the United States Army in 1964 and was stationed in Germany during the Viet Nam War. He received an honorable discharge in 1967 and transferred to United States Army Reserve where he served until 1970. He began working for the Chrysler Corporation in 1967 until his retirement in 1998. The day after retiring from Chrysler, Peter was packed and on his way back to Florence, Alabama.
Peter met the love of his life, Marie Loud in 1968. After laying his eyes on her, he knew that she was the one for him. On July 5th 1969, Peter and Marie were married. Their union produced one daughter, Amenia who was the joy of his life. Peter was a prevalent presence in the life of his son, James Bryant who was born prior to his marriage. Peter played an intricate part in raising his granddaughters, Brittany, Ja’nae and Makyia. He was a loving husband, and devoted father and a doting grandfather.
Peter was a member of the Isaiah Masonic Lodge No. 6 in Detroit, Michigan and the American Legion Post No. 11 in Florence, Alabama. When he was not on duty at the American Legion, he spent his time doing what he loved most, fishing and gardening. Peter had such a engagingly gregarious personality. He had a knack for telling jokes and making people laugh. As much as he was comedic, Peter was honest and integrous. He was trusted by many and told the truth to all.
On February 7th 2021 Peter joined his father, Hugh Kirkmon; his mother, Ida Kirkmon; brothers, Joe Kirkmon, Larry Kirkmon and Kiley Kirkmon and sisters, Margie Hill, Sadie McDaniel, Winnie Laster, and Iseafwen Johnson in that great cloud of witnesses.
He leaves to love and cherish his legacy his wife of 53 years, Marie Kirkmon; his daughter, Amenia Kirkmon of Florence, AL; his son, James Bryant of Detroit, MI; three granddaughters, Brittany Bryant and Makyia Bryant of Detroit, MI and Ja’nae Kirkmon of Huntsville, AL; three great-grandchildren; one godchild, Raven Whiteside; two sisters, Hannah Powell of Detroit, MI and Jonita (Clint) Hulett of Locust Grove, GA; sister-in-law, Valerie (Barry) Davis of Dawson, GA; brothers-in-law, Bobby (Linda) Green of Waycross, GA, Jimmy Green of Dawson, GA, and Willie (Cindy) Sherman of Newport News, VA and a host of loving nieces and nephews.
He also leaves five close friends, Nate Williams and Jimmy Coleman of Detroit, MI and Dave Abrasom, Mike Clinigan and Roland Dawson of Florence, AL.
Graveside service for Mr. Kirkmon will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 11, 2021 at Walston Cemetery, Florence, Alabama. Reverend William Smith officiating. The public viewing will be today, February 10, 2021.
Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence, directing.
