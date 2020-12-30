RUSSELLVILLE — James L. Thompson, 90, of Russellville, Alabama, passed away Monday, December 28, 2020, at his residence. He was surrounded by his loving family.
Mr. Thompson was a native of Colbert County but had lived most of his life in Franklin County. He worked as a foreman at Robbin’s Tire & Rubber. He retired as owner of Thompson’s Drapery & Interiors. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, Russellville.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, January 2, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. at Franklin Memory Gardens, Russellville. Dr. Wade Wallace will officiate.
Mr. Thompson is survived by his wife, Allie Thompson; children, Debbie Ford (Dewey), Kim Perdue (Buddy), Cindy Thompson and Mike Thompson (Judy); five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Thompson and Myrtle Hovater Thompson; son, David Thompson; sister, Francis Keenum.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directing.
