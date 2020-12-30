F.12.30.20 James Thompson.jpg

RUSSELLVILLE — James L. Thompson, 90, of Russellville, Alabama, passed away Monday, December 28, 2020, at his residence. He was surrounded by his loving family.

Mr. Thompson was a native of Colbert County but had lived most of his life in Franklin County. He worked as a foreman at Robbin’s Tire & Rubber. He retired as owner of Thompson’s Drapery & Interiors. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, Russellville.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, January 2, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. at Franklin Memory Gardens, Russellville. Dr. Wade Wallace will officiate.

Mr. Thompson is survived by his wife, Allie Thompson; children, Debbie Ford (Dewey), Kim Perdue (Buddy), Cindy Thompson and Mike Thompson (Judy); five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Thompson and Myrtle Hovater Thompson; son, David Thompson; sister, Francis Keenum.

Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directing.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.