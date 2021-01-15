FLORENCE — On January 14, 2021 James Lamar Longshore left this world at the age of 75.
He leaves behind his wife of 49 years, Carleen Gray Longshore; sons, Brian Longshore and wife Tonya, their sons, Lane and Zac, and Tom Longshore and wife Samantha and their children, Carson and Claire; sisters, Jean Longshore Johnson of Florence, Emily Jane Longshore Broadbent of Santa Barbara, CA; nieces and nephews, Julie Bethel, Brad Johnson, Carol Eckl, Alan Longshore, Greg Broadbent, Sharon Basham, and Cynthia Kane.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Hoyt Longshore and Genava White Longshore; as well as a brother he loved so much, William Clinton Longshore. He thought his big brother was the best and was his shadow, much to William’s frustration.
Jim graduated from Coffee High School in 1963. He earned his degree from the University of Alabama. Following that he took one semester in Law School and one semester of School of Business. From law school he learned that he was not meant to be a lawyer. He wanted to work in the motorcycle industry.
He always enjoyed telling about the fun he had in Tuscaloosa on Saturdays. While his fellow students and all law enforcement officers were at the ball game he could pop wheelies from one red light to the next. He never got a ticket for those stunts.
During his time at Tuscaloosa, he worked a paper route in the early mornings. He also worked at Willie Smith’s Cycles. Willie was a mentor to him and they have maintained a lifelong friendship.
Even as a young boy he realized that if you wanted something you worked for it. His momma raised a vegetable garden every summer. Jim would load up his little red wagon and walk the neighborhood around Gilbert School selling those vegetables. When his father purchased a lawn mower for William and Jim, he began cutting grass for those same neighbors at $1.00 a yard. He made $100.00 one summer and bought a used motorcycle; and the rest is history.
He worked as a district manager for Triumph Motorcycles for two and a half years. Then he worked for Kawasaki Motors for another two and a half years. When he started with Kawasaki he began with a broken wrist from a motorcycle stunt gone wrong. But his big dream was to own his own motorcycle business. He was a man with a passion and a willingness to work long and hard to make that dream come true. He loved to talk about motorcycles with anyone with an ounce of interest. He was a man of honesty and dedication. He was an honorable man in every aspect of his life.
He enjoyed his grandchildren. He was so glad to share with them fun times on the Tennessee River whether boating or riding personal watercraft. He was granted his wish to die looking out his window at the river he loved.
He loved to help fill up the pew at Wood Avenue Church of Christ with his sons, their wives and all the grands. And then enjoy lunch and talk business with his sons. He was so proud of his sons. They took over the business when he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease at 62. Both Brian and Tom began working at Longshore Cycle Center at the age of 14 as soon as they had a license to operate a street bike. After his retirement he often went by “to see how the boys were doing.”
He will be missed…until we meet again.
Due to COVID-19, there will be a graveside service in Greenview Memorial Park today, January 15, 2021 at 11 a.m. with Ricky Berger and James Senn officiating. Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers. Please observe all safety precautions.
