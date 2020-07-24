MOUNT HOPE — James Lamar Roberson, 58, of Mount Hope passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at his home. Visitation will be today from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the funeral home with Conley Bush, David Hicks, and Jonathan Henderson officiating. Burial will be in Rock Springs Cemetery.
Born on September 20, 1961 to the late Jim and Bernice Roberson, Lamar was a member of Mount Hope Baptist Church and the Tennessee Valley Beekeepers Association. He enjoyed trapping, raccoon and rabbit hunting in his younger days. Lamar was a lifelong beekeeper, mentoring and teaching his fellow beekeepers.
Survivors include his wife of 27 years, Mamie Roberson; sons, Robert Andrew Roberson (Gabrielle), James Kyle Roberson (fiancee’ Kimberly), and Dusty Edmond Terry (Jenna); sister, Lawanda Collins (William); sister-in-law, Vickie Bologna (Bobby); brothers-in-law, Phillip Owen Hurst, Christopher Dewayne Hurst, William Marcus Hurst (Stacy); and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Phillip, Chris and Marcus Hurst, Brad Lane, Stan Stephenson, and Kevin Martin.
The family extends special thanks to the staff and nurses of Comfort Care Hospice of Decatur, the Mount Hope Community, and his TVBA friends.
