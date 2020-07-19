MOULTON — James Larrie Hampton, 76 of Moulton, passed away July 16, 2020 at Helen Keller Hospital. A private visitation for family and close friends will be held at Elliott’s Funeral Home from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 21st with the funeral to follow at 10:30 a.m. in the chapel. Bro. Kenneth Suddeth and Elliott’s Funeral Home officiating. Burial will be in Owen Chapel Cemetery.
Born on February 25, 1944 to the late Homer C. and Florence Walker Hampton of Addison, AL. James retired from Monsanto/Solutia after 30+ yrs. James enjoyed music, fishing, golfing, hunting, sports, and spending time with his grandkids and family whom he loved.
He will always be remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandfather. A member of Owen Chapel Baptist Church. Survived by his wife Margaret Pearson Hampton of 55 yrs., son Roger Hampton, and daughter Donna Robbins (Greg), two grandsons Justin and Daniel Robbins all of Moulton, AL. One brother Wayne Hampton (Avalon) of Muncie, IN., one sister Betty Patton of Birmingham, AL and a host of loving nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by one granddaughter Danielle Robbins, four sisters Zula Hampton, Jewel Oliver (Troy), Ila Stephenson (James), Carolyn Elam (Olen), and one brother Lowell Hampton (Louise).
Pallbearers will be family. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the American Cancer Society.
