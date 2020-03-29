MUSCLE SHOALS — James Larry Farmer was born on August 27, 1940, to James Mitchell “Red” and Annie Louise “Lulu” Farmer, in Benton, Kentucky. He passed away at the age of 79, on Thursday, March 26, 2020.
Mr. Farmer was very active in the community. He was a 61-year member of the IBEW local #558 in Sheffield. In his years as an electrician, he was elected President of the local in1986 and served in that role until 2004. Mr. Farmer was then elected as the 12th full-time Business Manager & Financial Secretary in 2004, and he served in that capacity until his retirement in September of 2009. Mr. Farmer was a 58-year member of the Sheffield Masonic Lodge #503 of the Free and Accepted Masons. He also served on the Northwest Alabama Health Care Authority Board since 1996. He was a member of the baptist church.
Larry was preceded in death by his aforementioned parents; as well as his brother, Charles “Chuck” Farmer.
He is survived by his wife and soul mate of 32 years, Gail Farmer; children, Kristi Montero, Larry Farmer Jr., Lee Farmer, Kim Pesto (Tim), Jennifer Wallace, and honorary daughter, Carrie Wood Meares (Joey); brother, Kenny Farmer; sister-in-law, Lisa Ricks; grandchildren, Julie Montero Adams, Lee Lane, Rodney Farmer, Cody Farmer, Kaitlyn Pesto, and Cole Pesto; four great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews, including a very special niece, Lynn Farmer Averitt; and a host of friends.
Larry was a husband, daddy, poppa, paw, brother, and uncle to us; he had a great impact in all our lives. Find Sadie in the rainbow meadow and wait for me at the bridge.
The family would like to send a special thank you to Helen Keller Ambulance Service, Emergency Department, and 4th Central staff.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
