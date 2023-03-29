LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — James Larry Hines, 74, died March 27, 2023. Graveside service will be today at 3:30 p.m. at Freemon Cemetery with Loretto Memorial Chapel directing. He was a member of Campbellsville Church of Christ.

