LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — James Larry Jones, 63, died July 8, 2021. Visitation will be today from 4 to 7 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral is Sunday at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Houser Cemetery. He was a member of Mt. Lebanon United Methodist Church.

