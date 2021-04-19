IUKA, MISSISSIPPI — James Lawayne Anglin, 81, died April 18, 2021. Visitation is Monday, noon to 2 p.m. service time, at Ludlam Funeral Home. Burial to follow in New Prospect Cemetery.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.