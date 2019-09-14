FLORENCE — James Lee Dickerscheid, of Florence, Alabama went to be with his Heavenly Father on Friday, September 13, 2019. He was born on June 1, 1928 in Hamilton, Ohio.
He graduated from Hamilton High School in 1946, attended the University of Cincinnati and received a degree in Chemical Engineering. He was married to Janet Darleen Bauer of Hamilton, Ohio for 64 years.
Jim worked with Champion Paper for the entirety of his career beginning in 1947 until his retirement August 1990. In 1969, his job brought his family to Florence, Alabama, where they would call home.
He is survived by his son, Paul Bauer Dickerscheid (Sherry); daughter, Ann Dickerscheid Zarzour (Peyton); grandchildren, Michael Dickerscheid (Susan), Jason Dickerscheid (Mandy), Meagan Dickerscheid, Morgan Dickerscheid, Neal Zarzour (Jessica), Barton Zarzour (Amy), Ashley Zarzour (George), Hannah Zarzour; seven great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Mary Louise Dickerscheid; and nephew, Dwight Dickerscheid (Lynn).
He was preceded in death by his wife, Janet Darleen Dickerscheid, and his brother, Ralph Dickerschied.
Visitation will be held at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Florence, Alabama on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at 2 p.m. with a service following at 3 p.m. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Hamilton, Ohio. Elkins Funeral Home, Florence is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church or the YMCA Building Fund.
You’re invited to leave online condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com
--
Commented