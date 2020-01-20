FLORENCE — James Lee Schultz, age 76 of Florence, passed away on January 18, 2020 at North Alabama Medical Center. Mr. Schultz was a member of Cloverdale Baptist Church, the Local Union 477 where he retired as an Iron Worker. Mr. Schultz was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force; where he served on 3 tours in Vietnam as an aerial photographer.
Visitation was held Monday January 20, 2020 from 1 - 2 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home, funeral services followed in Greenview Memorial Chapel at 2 p.m. with Billy George officiating. Burial was held in Greenview Memorial Park.
Mr. Schultz was preceded in death by his parents Curtis and Virginia Schultz; a sister, Elizabeth (Beth) Wallace.
Mr. Schultz is survived by his wife, Margaret Ann Schultz; daughter, Andrea Cypert (Jody); step daughter, Regina White (Ronald); step son, Jeffrey Austin; grandchildren, Charity Donaldson (Corey), Selina Ezekiel (Rodney), Sabrina Price (Jason) and Bradley Austin; great grandchildren, Katelyn Price, Dylan Price, Brooklyn Price, Brayden Price and Austin Ezekiel.
Family served as pallbearers.
Special thanks to Lucille Johnson for all the care you’ve given to our parents.
