MUSCLE SHOALS — Mr. James L. Stone, 76, of Muscle Shoals, Alabama, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at Shoals Hospital. Born in Franklin County, Alabama, Mr. Stone lived in the area most of his life and retired from Reynolds Metals Company after 40 years of service as an engineer/research scientist. He was a member of the Church of Christ. He is fondly remembered as a wonderful husband and loving father and grandfather.
Visitation with family and friends will be today, September 27, 2019 from 10 a.m. to noon at Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville. Funeral services will begin at noon in the funeral home chapel with Keith Prince officiating. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Burial will be in Franklin Memory Gardens, Russellville.
Mr. Stone is survived by his wife Brenda Stone; children, Cindy Brown (Lynn), Greg Woods (Christy), Tammy Stone, Greg Stone (Holly), Melanie Prince (Scotty), Brian Woods (Denise), Ryan Woods (Becky), Micheal Stone (Samantha), Kevin Edmond (Karrie) and Ann Stone; sister, Polly Singleton; 30 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.
Preceding him in death were parents, Ethridge and Jessie Lawler Stone; late wife, Janice Stone; brothers, O’Neal, Weldon, Billy, Jerry, Jack and Johnny Stone.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directing.
Commented