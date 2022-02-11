FLORENCE — James Leon Adams Sr., 81, died February 5, 2022. Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Spry Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Athens City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

