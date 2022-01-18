HAMILTON — James Leon Enlow, 86 of Hamilton, passed away Sunday January 16, 2022 at the North MS Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. He was born December 21, 1935 in Alabama to the late Claude and Gennie Turner Enlow.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday January 19, 2022, 12:00 until service time beginning at 2:00 at Fulton Bridge Church with Hamilton Funeral Home directing. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery.
Survivors include wife, Mahalia Enlow; daughter, Barbara; son, Jim; granddaughter, Maggie; sisters, Martha Schoch and Sue Britnell.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Katherine and Helen and brother, Bill.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to Fulton Bridge Cemetery Fund.
