FLORENCE — James Leonard Duncan, 80, died February 8, 2021. Visitation will be Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. Graveside service will be Tuesday at 2 p.m. in Walker Memory Gardens, Jasper.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.