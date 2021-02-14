FLORENCE — James Leonard Duncan, 80, of Florence, passed away February 8, 2021. He was a member of Highland Baptist Church, Florence; and part of the TV Ministry and Sunday school class.
Visitation will be Wednesday, February 17, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. A graveside service will be Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 2 p.m. in Walker Memory Gardens, Jasper, AL with Reverend Chris Underwood officiating.
Pallbearers will be Dray Williams, Casey Ryan, Shane Reeves, Sammy Hale, Rodney “Bee” Williams, and Marc Jones.
Honorary pallbearers will be Keith Duncan, Billy Williams, Brian Duncan, Brett Williams, Adam Williams, Brad Welch, Drew Jones, Dale Reeves, Patrick Ryan, Artie Ferrell, Jordan Vaughn, Jonathan Ferrell and members of his Sunday school class of Highland Baptist Church.
Mr. Duncan was preceded in death by his wife, Lona C. Duncan; parents, Asa and Tammer Lee Duncan; and a brother, Harold Glenn Duncan.
He is survived by his son, James Gregory Duncan, Ellicott City, MD; daughter, Angela Christene Carter, Florence; brother, Donnie Irby Duncan, Hartselle, AL; sister, Betty Jean Williams, Jasper, AL; grandchildren, Tia Marie Duncan, Orlando FL, Marissa Ann Duncan, Baltimore, MD, Courtney Carter Vaughn, Hamilton, AL, Ali Caitlin Carter, Florence, and Kaylie Alanna Carter, Florence; and great- granddaughter, Adley Kate Vaughn, Hamilton, AL.
