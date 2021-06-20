LEXINGTON, AL — James William Littrell, 94, died June 16, 2021. Visitation will be held June 21, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Mary’s Chapel Church of the Nazarene. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m., at the church, with burial in Fairview Cemetery, with Militry Honors. He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving in WWII. Loretto Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.