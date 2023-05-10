LEXINGTON — James Lloyd Thigpen, age 89, of Lexington, AL passed away Saturday May 6, 2023 at North Alabama Medical Center after a brief illness. He was a native of Lauderdale County, AL. Retired from Reynolds Metals, member of Steel Workers Union (SOAR), and a member of Lexington United Methodist Church.

