PHIL CAMPBELL — James “Woody” Loden, age 76, passed away Saturday September 10, 2022. His visitation will be Tuesday, September 13, 2022, from 11 a.m.– noon, at Pinkard Funeral Home in Haleyville, AL. The funeral service will be at noon in the chapel, with burial to follow in St. Paul Cemetery.

