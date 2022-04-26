TUSCUMBIA — James Maurice Logan, 79, died April 25th, 2022. Visitation will be Wednesday from noon to 2 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home in Cherokee, AL. There will be a graveside service to follow at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday in Barton Cemetery.

