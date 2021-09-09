SHEFFIELD
James Loren Bevis, 64 of Sheffield, passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021. His family will receive friends for visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. today at Colbert Memorial Chapel. The funeral will begin at 1 p.m. on Friday, September 10, 2021 in the funeral home chapel.
James was preceded in death by his parents, James and Irene Bevis; and sisters, Sandy Bevis Pickens and Rita Carol Woods.
He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Putman Bevis; son, Joshua Loren Bevis; daughters, Jessica Bevis Sanderson and Alishia Nicole “Nikki” Putman; stepson, Jacob Phillips; brother, Dennis Keith Bevis; half-sister, Rovonda Bevis; grandchildren, Noah and Phoebe Sanderson, Juliana Marie Martinez, Adrian Levi Leshore, Aiden Tyler Leshore, Mason Dwight Keeton and Grayson Wayne Phillips; nephew, Nicholas Keith Bevis; niece, Lindsey Brooke Bevis; and his beloved companion fur baby, Freddie G.
Pallbearers will be Dale Stevens, Jacob Phillips, Richard Lanois, and Marc Coale, Kenny Keeton and Scott Richardson.
You may sign the online register at colbertmemorial.com.
Commented