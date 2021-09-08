SHEFFIELD

James Loren Bevis, 64, died September 4, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at ColberMemorial Chapel. Funeral will be Friday at 1 p.m. in the chapel. James was the husband of Rebecca Bevis.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.