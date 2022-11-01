MOULTON — James Louis “Jimmy” Waldrop, 82, died October 30, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Liberty United Methodist Church. The memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. at the church. Jimmy was married to Ann Coffey Waldrop for 62 years. Lawrence Funeral Home assisted the family.

