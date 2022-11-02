RUSSELLVILLE — James Luther Pounders, 79, died October 31, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Spry Memorial Chapel. Memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel with burial in Frog Pond (Pleasant Hill) Cemetery. He was married to Janice Powell Pounders.

