FLORENCE — James Lynn Dunlap, 81, died September 10, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday, September 19, 2021 from 12 to 3 p.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel with Military Honors.

