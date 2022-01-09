TUSCUMBIA — James M. “Slim” Hester, 83, Tuscumbia, passed away on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. There will be a graveside service Tuesday, January 11, at Hester Cemetery, Tuscumbia beginning at 2:00 p.m. with David Conley officiating.
Mr. Hester was born to Earnest and Lennis Hester on September 4, 1938. He was a native of Colbert County and was a member of Red Rock Church of Christ for 71 years. Mr. Hester was a US Navy Veteran and he retired from TVA in 1994. He worked harder after retirement but enjoyed it more. Mr. Hester was an exceptional welder, fixing things most said couldn’t be fixed. He loved anything outdoors. He had many friends and will be missed by all. Mr. Hester was preceded in death by his spouse, Lea Hester; parents, Earnest and Lennis Hester; and brothers, Curtis Hester and John Hester.
Mr. Hester is survived by his two children, Jason Hester and Patricia Sprague (Sonny); granddaughter, Randa; and great-granddaughter, MaeLeigh.
Friends and family will serve as pallbearers.
