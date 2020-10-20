ATHENS — James Marquis Graham, 93, died October 17, 2020. Funeral wil be Thursday at 2 p.m. at Spry Funeral Home with burial in Limestone Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Wednesday from 6 to 9 p.m. at Spry Funeral Home.

