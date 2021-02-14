WAYNESBORO, TENN. — James Marshell (Sonny) Holt, 71, died February 11, 2021. Visitation is 11 a.m. until 1:30 service time Sunday at Shackelford Funeral Home, Waynesboro. Burial is in Memorial Gardens, Waynesboro. He was the husband of Melba Holt.

