KILLEN — James A. Marti, 62, passed away Saturday, February 11, 2023. Visitation will be Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Greenview Funeral Home, from noon -2 p.m. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. He was the husband of Vicky Marti.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you