COLLINWOOD, TENNESSEE — James Martin “Jimmy” Gann, 74, died February 7, 2022. Visitation will be today from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Shackelford in Collinwood, TN. Funeral will follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel with burial in Mt. Hebron Cemetery. He was the husband of the late Wanda Helton Gann.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.