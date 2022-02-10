COLLINWOOD, TENNESSEE — James Martin “Jimmy” Gann, 74, died February 7, 2022. Visitation will be today from 5 to 8 p.m. and Friday from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Shackelford in Colliwood, TN. Burial will be in Mount Hebron Cemetery. He was the husband of the late Wanda Helton Gann.

