KILLEN — James Max “Rusty” Moody, 56, of Killen, passed away February 14th, at North Alabama Medical Center, in Florence. He was the Worship Leader and member of New Beginning Church.
Rusty was a well-known musician and songwriter and loved by everyone that knew him. He was an engineer at Fame Studio for many years and engineered many records that are in the Alabama Music Hall of Fame. Rusty was a strong man of God and he lead worship for many years. We know he has entered Heaven with the joy and laughter that he brought into every room that he entered. He will be greatly missed by everyone blessed to know him.
Survivors include his wife, Becky Lynn Taylor Moody; sons, Alex Moody and Jonathan Moody; brothers, Lex Moody (Yvonne), Allen Moody (Agnes) and Bret Moody.
He is preceded in death by parents, Max Gene Moody and Ethel Doris Gist Moody.
Visitation for Mr. Moody will be on Monday, February 17, from 1:00 - 2:30 p.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2:30 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Tom Phillips officiating. Burial will be in Greenhill Cemetery.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
