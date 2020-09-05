TUSCUMBIA — James Ralph “Bubby” McDonald, 81, of Spring Valley passed away Friday, September 4, 2020. Visitation will be Sunday, September 6, from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Troy Tannehill and grandson, Quentin Nolen officiating. Burial will be in Glendale Cemetery.
James was a native of Colbert County and a member of Spring Valley Church of God. He was also a member of the Iron Worker’s Local 477. James enjoyed farming, gardening, fishing, and spending time with his grandkids. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather.
James was preceded in death by his parents, James and Hattie McDonald and sister, Delores Case.
He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Gayle McCormack McDonald; daughters, Tina Creasy (Billy), Karen Nolen (Donnie), Lisa Wood (Gaylon), and Lana McDonald; sisters, Melba Corsbie and Hazel Stewart; grandchildren, Nicole Creasy McIntosh (Ian), Brandon Creasy (Erin), Quentin Nolen, Kaitlin Nolen, Jake Wood, and Jordan Wood; great-granddaughter, Blakely Reign Wood; special nephew, David Corsbie (Susan); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
The family expresses special thanks to the staff of DaVita Dialysis, Muscle Shoals especially, Beth, Sandy, Jean, Jan, Leanna, and Jamie and to Dr. Brad McAnalley. Also, a very special thanks to his son-in-law and friend, Billy Creasy, for his many years of dedication to Bubby.
