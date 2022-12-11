CHEROKEE
James Paul McWilliams, 68, of Cherokee, passed away Friday, December 09, 2022, after a long battle with many health problems.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, December 13, 2022, from 6 p.m.- 8: p.m., at Morrison Funeral Home in Cherokee.
Paul was born October 14, 1954. He worked at the Colbert County Road Department for 31 years, was a farmer, carpenter, and amateur philosopher.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Washington and Sarah McWilliams.
Paul leaves behind Three children, Drew McWilliams (Emily), Katie McWilliams, and Blake McWilliams; the mother of his children, Tina McWilliams; Five grandchildren, Daegan and Dena McWilliams, Nate Terwilliger, Kaylee and Kenslee Cosbie; Two sisters, Cathy Dorabantu (Florin) and Linda Willingham (Paul); along with One niece and Two nephews.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Commented