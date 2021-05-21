MUSCLE SHOALS — James “Melvin” Flannagin, 84, of Muscle Shoals, AL, passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Visitation will be Friday, May 21, 2021 from 10-11 a.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel. Larry Kilpatrick will be officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
He was a loving husband, dad, and the very best pawpaw. He attended Cox Boulevard Church of Christ. Melvin was retired from Reynolds Alloys. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul Flannagin, Sr. and Mildred Johnson Flannagin; brothers, Douglas Flannagin, Junior Flannagin, Kenneth Flannagin, and Roger Flannagin; sister, Betty Ann Hallmark.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Grace Flannagin; sons, Mark Flannagin of Muscle Shoals and Barry (Jackie) Flannagin of Russellville; grandson, Justin (Irina) Flannagin of Muscle Shoals; granddaughter, Meagan (Chris) Gusmus of Madison, AL; great-granddaughters, Mila and Ava Flannagin; great- grandson, Aiden Gusmus; brother, Dale Flannagin; sisters, Helen Kerby and Lila Hovater.
Friends and family will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in memory of Melvin.
Thanks so much for the kindness and care from Shoals Home Health, Shoals Hospice, and special thanks to Amanda Clemmons.
