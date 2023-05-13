ANDERSON, INDIANA — James Melvin “Mel” Brown. Born August 3, 1944 in Florence, Alabama; passed peacefully at home with family in Anderson, Indiana on May 5, 2023.
Mel was a man of unwavering faith, resilience, and a passion for family, music, teaching, and storytelling. He dedicated his life to living the teachings of Christ while spreading love and sharing joy, leaving a lasting impact on all who knew him.
Brother Mel served as music and youth minister at Cherokee First Baptist, Colbert Heights First Baptist, Highland Park Baptist, and Forest Hills Baptist. He also served in other churches throughout Alabama, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Indiana.
Mel was also a teacher for 42 years. In the Shoals area, he taught at Cherokee High 1967-1976 and supported Forest Hills Elementary 1980-87 with storytelling, reading programs, and as a substitute.
Mel is survived by two sisters, Brenda Phillips and Duwan Creel, and by five children and their families; his daughter, Lisa Ingrum (Greg) and their sons, Andrew Ingrum (McKayla), and Jonathan Ingrum (Katie); son, Carl Brown (Tara) and their sons, Aaron, Danny, and Jacob; son, Thomas Brown; daughter, Brenda DeMarco (Cory) and their daughters, Jasmine and Alysa; and son, Glenn Brown (Ayanna) and their son Rumi.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ann; his son, Jimmy; his brother, Leslie; and his parents, J.O. and Grace.
Funeral will be Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3 p.m. at Flatwoods Freewill Baptist in Lawrenceburg, TN, with visitation from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Graveside service will follow at 4 p.m. in the adjoining cemetery.
