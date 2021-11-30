PHIL CAMPBELL — James Michael Herring, 70 years old of Phil Campbell, AL, passed away November 27, 2021, at his residence.
He was a carpenter and a member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America Local 1209 and a member of Phil Campbell First Baptist Church.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, December 2, 2021, 1:00 p.m. at Knights of Pythias Cemetery, Russellville, AL.
Survivors include sons, James Michael Herring II (Delia) and John Blake Herring; brother, David Myron Herring; sister, Melinda Herring Frix (Sonny Lee); grandchildren, Jolie and Olivia Herring; nephew, Lee Frix (Elaine); niece, Mary Frix (Josh Jackson); greatnephew, Eli Jackson; and great-niece, Marlee Frix.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James W. and Nell Mays Herring; grandparents, R.E. and Mary G. Herring; and Fred and Alma Mays.
Michael was a graduate of Phil Campbell High School and Northwest Alabama State Junior College. He also attended the University of Alabama.
Akins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
