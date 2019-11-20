CHEROKEE — James Michael Ronald “Mikie” Merritt was born August 1, 1990, and passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019. After being taken much too early, Mikie saved three lives by being an organ donor.
Mikie is survived by his mother, Diana Merritt Nix (Melvin); father, Alfonzo Merritt; daughter, Mikala Merritt; brothers, Brandon Merritt (Heather), Alfonzo Merritt, Jr. and Alonzo Merritt; sisters, Whitney Myrick (Evan), Tamera Merritt (Nick) and Alona Merritt; nieces, Shyla and Leeanna Merritt and nephew, Carter Merritt, who miss their Uncle Monkey; grandmother, Sandra; uncles, Ronald Guenther (Dawn), Jay, Jimmy Guenther and Mark Guenther; aunts, Vivian Burns (Bruce) and Barbara; special aunt, Elizabeth Pacheco; great-uncle, Tim; great- aunt, Pam; special cousins, Kristen Johnson (Mitch), Ty Guenther (Jane) and Kelly Havens (Tim, Dallas); along with many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Mikie was preceded in death by his great-uncle, Tony; grannie Kay; special uncle, Anthony Lewis; grandpa, Jim Guenther; nana, Mary Sutinen; special brother, Matthew Nix; and cousins, Ashley Guenther and Ronnie Guenther, Jr.
His visitation will be Thursday, November 21, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Spry-Williams Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 22, at 2 p.m. at Asphalt Rock Baptist Church Cemetery in Cherokee.
You may sign the guest register at sprywilliams.com
Commented