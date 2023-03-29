MOULTON — James Michael Nichols, 69, died March 27, 2023. The graveside service will be today at 4 p.m. at Mount Hope Methodist Cemetery with Lawrence Funeral Home directing. Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you