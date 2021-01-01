F.1.1.21 James Reding.jpg

MOULTON — James Michael Reding, 60, of Moulton passed away Monday, December 28, 2020 at his residence. Memorial Service will be held at the cemetery for immediate family only.

Michael was a graduate of Hazlewood High School. He loved to fish and was a hard worker. Michael was a simple man and a devoted family man.

Survivors include his brother, Ricky Reding and his sister, Dawn Reding Gargis; one aunt, Carolyn Richardson and one uncle, Freddie Tidwell.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Rita Darlene Davis Reding; one son, Chris Reding; his parents, Don Reding and Marie and Billy Joe Davis and his brother, Donald Dewayne Reding.

Lawrence Funeral Home is assisting the family.

