MOULTON — James Michael Reding, 60, of Moulton passed away Monday, December 28, 2020 at his residence. Memorial Service will be held at the cemetery for immediate family only.
Michael was a graduate of Hazlewood High School. He loved to fish and was a hard worker. Michael was a simple man and a devoted family man.
Survivors include his brother, Ricky Reding and his sister, Dawn Reding Gargis; one aunt, Carolyn Richardson and one uncle, Freddie Tidwell.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Rita Darlene Davis Reding; one son, Chris Reding; his parents, Don Reding and Marie and Billy Joe Davis and his brother, Donald Dewayne Reding.
