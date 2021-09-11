RUSSELLVILLE — James Michael Sutter, age 50, of Russellville, passed away on Sunday, September 05, 2021. He was born February 07, 1971 in Detroit, Michigan.
He was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, maternal grandmother, Dorothy Pratt; his oldest brother, Michael South; and his nephew, Joseph Alan South.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his parents, John and Catherine South; his sons, Franklin and John Henry; his sister, Susan (Brent) Schell of North Dakota; brothers, William (Tina) South, Benjamin (Teresa) South, Wayne (Stacy) Sutter, Jon (Annie) South, all of Russellville; sister, Anita (Butch) Gamet; brother, John (Cindy) Sutter; grandfather, John Pratt; uncles, John Pratt Jr. (Jeanette), Thomas (Janice) Pratt, Timothy Pratt; and several nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. These kids centered his world as he did for them.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
The family would like to sincerely thank Dr. Jeffrey Manord and his staff, as well as to the ICU and 2nd floor staff. You all treated Jamie with great care especially the last week.
The family would like to sincerely thank Dr. Jeffrey Manord and his staff, as well as to the ICU and 2nd floor staff. You all treated Jamie with great care especially the last week.
