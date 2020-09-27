RUSSELLVILLE — James “Midge” R. Ayers, 78, of Russellville, AL passed away Friday, September 25, 2020. Visitation will be Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 12:30 - 3 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with service to follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel. Bro. Victor Bracken, Bro. Bobby Amos, and Bro. Hillard Ayers will be officiating. Burial will be in Poplar Creek Cemetery. He retired from Reynolds and Wise Alloys. Midge was a deacon at Faith Missionary Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Martha Ayers; parents, Leonard and Laura Ayers; brothers, Raymond Ayers, Nolan Ayers, and Gaither Ayers.
He is survived by his sons, Wade Ayers (Treisa) and Heath Ayers (Amy); daughter Darlene King (Ronald); brother, Hillard Ayers; grandchildren, Jessica K. Nichols (Aaron), Heather Lindblom, Jacob Ayers (Shaela), and Kaylie Hamby (Dalton); great grandchildren, Karrah and Kayden Nichols, Levi and Haygen Lindblom, and Leighton Hamby.
Pallbearers will be Jacob Ayers, Marshall Ayers, Mike Ayers, Greg Ayers, Dalton Hamby, and Roy Corneliuson. Honorary pallbearer will be Sasha Franklin.
Special thanks to the staff of Hospice of North Alabama and his sitter Glenda Brackin.
