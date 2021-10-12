LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — James Milton Hale, 85, died October 4, 2021. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will be Thursday at 11 a.m. in the chapel with burial in Monroe Cemetery, Monroe, OK. He was a member of House of Prayer.
