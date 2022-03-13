MUSCLE SHOALS — James Wallace Moore, age 75, of Muscle Shoals passed away peacefully on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Helen Keller Hospital in Sheffield, Alabama, after an extended illness with Multiple Myeloma.
He was born January 20, 1947 in Lamar County, Alabama to IJ and Maggie Hollis Moore. He was a 1965 graduate of Lamar County High School and attended barber school in Hamilton, AL. He married Barbara McKay Moore on November 23, 1966 in Sulligent, Alabama. They moved to North Alabama where he worked as a parts manager for Tom Vaughn Tractor Company in Florence, until he took early retirement in 1984. He was the loving father of three children (David, Ben, and Dana) whom he loved dearly. He was blessed with eleven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren who all thought their Papaw hung the moon. He loved farming, fast cars, chatting with people and watching his kids/grandchildren play ball or perform on stage.
He was a member of Muscle Shoals Baptist Church for 39 years where he served as a RA teacher, Deacon, SS Chairman, Benevolence Chairman, Homebound Chairman and CLBA representative. He was currently a member of Calvary Baptist Church and served faithfully for over 6 years. He enjoyed sharing his faith and had the opportunity to serve on 17 mission trips within the U.S. and various countries.
He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.
He is preceded in death by his father, IJ Moore; mother, Maggie Hollis Moore; and sister, Betty Stark.
He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Barbara McKay Moore; sons, David Moore (wife Susan) and Ben Moore (wife Laura); daughter, Dana Moore Ratliff (husband Jonathan); grandchildren, Tristian Moore, Rebekah Ratliff, Emma Moore, Piper Moore, Josiah Moore, Eli Moore, Malen Moore, Isaiah (IJ) Ratliff, Axel Moore, Nick Jones (wife Chelsey) and Tanner Jones (wife Amber); great grandchildren, Syrena Moore, Jason Jones, Daniel Jones, Landon Jones, Kayleigh Jones, Mayson Jones and Lincoln Jones; sister, Barbara Lyons; brothers-in-law, Mike McKay and John Stark; and a host of special friends.
A funeral service will be held at Colbert Memorial Chapel off Hwy 43, on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Arrangements will include visitation from noon to 2 p.m., with the service at 2 p.m., in the Chapel, followed by a private family graveside prayer. Pastors Bro. Doug Farris and Bro. Darrell Pace will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials can be made to Calvary Baptist Church - Building Believers in Christ (BBIC) Guatemala Missions or The Master’s Crafters.
Condolences may be left at www.colbertmemorial.com.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.
